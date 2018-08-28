Govt to bring out of schoolchildren to schools: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that government’s top priority was to bring out of schoolchildren to schools.

Talking to UNICEF Executive Director Shahida Azfar who called on him here, the minister said that it is a challenge that more than 20 million children are out of schools.

He said that PTI government was committed to increase enrolment rate in schools and added skill development is equally important component of education. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Arshad Mirza was also present in the meeting.—APP

