Govt to bring out of schoolchildren into schools on priority: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said that the government would bring out of schoolchildren into the schools on priority.

Addressing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 ceremony here, the minister said that the statistics of ASER report was showing improvement in the education sector.

He expressed dissatisfaction over low ratio of literacy rate which is currently only 58 percent. Emphasizing one of the major challenges in education sector, the minister reiterated to improve the literacy ratio in the country. We are launching program in the federal capital under which around 11000 children would be granted admission into the schools, he added.

We are also focusing on the girls’ education aiming at to encourage them in the education field, the minister remarked. He said that more than 20 million out of schoolchildren was a big challenge and added that each and every child should be in school. He said that many parents think that their children do not need education, we have to change this thinking. Mahmood underlined the need for including the skills development in curriculum.

He stressed the need for adopting modern technology in schools for next generations. The minister said the government was bringing uniform education system to eradicate the injustice in education sector. He also lauded the private education sector for their efforts in imparting quality of education to the students.

The minister said we have to do a lot of work for improvement in the curriculum.

The children now wanted to get education in the public sector schools as the condition of these schools was improving, he said.

It was the responsibility of the government to provide education to each and every child; he said adding that the government will ensure its responsibilities in that regard.

