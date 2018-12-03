Govt to bring back looted money of poor: Ch Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully uprooting the corruption from the country, beside taking steps to bring back the looted money of the people.

Addressing a public gathering here, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government has setup an accountability cell which would identify all the properties abroad bought with ill gotten moneny, PTV News reported.

He said the government had successfully took the country out of crisis of balance payments and put it on the path of progress and prosperity through enhancing exports and trade volume with nebighouring countries.

Appreciating the role of women in the PTI, he said there are great efforts and contribution of women behind the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Governor said the government top priority is to provide maximum relief to the people by ensuring basic facilities of life at their doorsteps.

He said the government during 100 days performance has ascertained the direction of the country’s economy and adding soon the people would get benefits through PTI public friendly and developments policies.

Sarwar also said that the Pakistani nation was more honest than the people of United Kingdom and the United States whilst the country was poor due to the corruption of the elite.

This is the reason for load shedding, inflation and unemployment in Pakistan. Powerful people get loans waived off to the tune of billions of rupees and deserted the economy,’ he said and added that since the establishment of Pakistan, rulers had been looting the country and accumulating their personal wealth from the cost of the national exchequer.

The PML-N is threatening NAB and judiciary instead of submitting a reply in their corruption cases. The nation is awakening and it will not let corrupt rulers succeed in their ulterior motives,’ he said.

