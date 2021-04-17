Govt to book Rana Sanaullah under terrorism charges for threatening bureaucrats: Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday announced that the government has decided to book Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Chaudhry, who was re-appointed as information minister recently, talking to media, said that Rana Sanaullah hurled threats at Punjab chief secretary and other bureaucrats during his press talk yesterday.

He said that the PML-N leader adopted an aggressive tone used by MQM founder Altaf Hussain and an extremist party and “See, where both these parties are now?”

He said that no one will be allowed to threat government officials and their families, adding that everyone should practice politics within the limits of Constitution.

“You will have to face the music on speaking against institutions,” he said.

Commenting on the opposition allegations, the federal minister refuted to demolish the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.

