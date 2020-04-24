Govt to ban official Iftar parties

Sindh government on Thursday decided to impose a ban on official iftar parties in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Sources said the decision was taken for the safety of people amid the coronavirus pandemic which has already infected over 10,000 people across Pakistan and more than 200 have died. “No one would be allowed to set up roadside Iftar Dastarkhwan for people this Ramazan,” said sources.

It must be noted that every Ramazan, hundreds of stalls are set up at

the corners of city roads by relief organisations and local residents

where homeless people, vendors, rickshaw and taxi drivers, labourers,

beggars and even those who do not fast are served free food and drinks

for the whole month.