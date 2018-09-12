Govt to auction four helicopters: Naeemul Haq

Islamabad

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq early Tuesday said the government will auction four helicopters of the Cabinet Division. In a message on twitter, he said the surplus helicopters to be sold are not being used by the Cabinet Division.

After the surplus car auction, 4 surplus helicopters will be sold which are lying unused with the cabinet division. Plus, now listen to this, 8 buffaloes which Nawaz kept at the PM house for his gastronomic requirements. So all potential buyers please get ready.

Furthermore, he also stated that eight buffaloes bought to cater to the ‘gastronomic requirements’ of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will also be sold. The helicopters and buffaloes will be sold after the auction of luxury and surplus vehicles on September 17.—INP