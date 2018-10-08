Govt to approach IMF for bailout: Asad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided to approach the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package to address the mounting balance of payments crisis faced by the country and restore confidence among the investors, Finance Minister Asad Umar announced on Monday.

“After taking into account the current situation and consultation with the leading economists the government has decided to approach the IMF for a bailout programme,” Asad Umar, the finance minister announced on Monday through a recorded video message.

“The prime minister… after consulting everyone decided today that we should open talks with the IMF,” Umar said.

The negotiations will be aimed at reaching a “stabilisation recovery programme” which can be used to tackle the economic crisis, the minister said.

With the IMF programme, the government will aim to have a “minimum impact” on low-income classes, while passing on the burden to wealthy citizens, he said.

Umar said everyone is aware of the difficult economic conditions left by the previous PML-N government for the country, which was why the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government had decided to take measures to take the country out of the crisis.

“And for that, we [had decided] to look for more than one resource, simultaneously,” he added.

He said discussions regarding such economic measures had been taking place for a few weeks before deciding on approaching the IMF. Decisions were taken internally and consultations were held, and are still being held, with friendly countries as well, he added.

The premier had on Sunday hinted at approaching the IMF for “bridging loans” during the critical phase the country is passing through, besides exercising options like seeking help from friendly countries to deposit funds in the State Bank to boost reserves.

The finance minister will lead a delegation to hold meetings with the officials of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Bali this week.

The delegation will attend the meeting taking place on the Indonesian island from October 12 to 14, sources within the Ministry of Finance said.

Finance Minister Umar will meet IMF officials on the sidelines of the meeting, where he will discuss the challenges confronting the Pakistani economy and the proposed IMF loan programme, a news channel said. A day earlier, reports surfaced stating that the government is in need of US$9 billion to fulfil the country’s fiscal needs.

