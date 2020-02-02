Govt to approach court if Nawaz’s medical report not submitted on time: Dr Firdous

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that looters of the country are enjoying in London. She announced that government will approach court if Nawaz Sharif’s medical report is not submitted on time.

While addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, Dr Firdous said that Nawaz Sharif’s illness is linked with his removal from power. She added that PML-N supremo used his illness as a means of escape.

She announced that government will approach court if Nawaz Sharif’s medical report is not submitted within deadline given by Punjab government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Shahbaz Sharif is involved in conspiracies to mislead people of Pakistan.

She informed the media that officers involved in wheat smuggling have been arrested and said that objective of government’s policies is to provide relief to the public.

Special Assistant said that past rulers were involved in politics for personal gains. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is different as he wants to make institutions independent.

She welcomed investment of overseas Pakistanis and termed them as true soldiers of Imran Khan.