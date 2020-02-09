Govt to announce reduction in prices tomorrow: Imran Rise in sugar, flour prices being probed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan in an early morning Twitter on Sunday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will be announcing measures taken to reduce prices of basic commodities after a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

I understand the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and have decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items,” the prime minister said.

Imran Khan said that the government has begun an in-depth probe into flour and sugar price hike across the country and those found involved in malpractices would face severe punishment.

The prime minister added that relevant government agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hike. “The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalised.”

During the incumbent government’s 15 months, sugar prices have shot up to as high as Rs64 a kilo. In January, the wholesale rate rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per kg and an acute shortage surfaced in the country.

“We came to power for the welfare of the poor. We have no right to continue staying in power if we don’t care about them,” the premier said while presiding over a meeting to review the prices of basic commodities, particularly food items.

“We will do whatever it takes to provide relief to the poor,” he added, directing his economic team to take every step possible to bring down the prices of flour, cooking oil, pulses, sugar and rice among other essential edibles.

The premier said his government would ensure the provision of basic food items to the common man. “The government will provide ration to those who cannot afford to buy [essential edibles]. They will be assisted through the Ehsaas programme,” he vowed.

On Sturday, presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, the premier said strict check should be ensured on the prices of wheat, wheat flour, sugar rice and pulses especially. The meeting also reviewed demand and supply position of the basic food items.