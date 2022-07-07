Govt to announce national solar energy policy on August 1st: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: In an attempt to curb power outages and loosen the pressure on import bills, the government is devising a strategy to rely on solar energy. In this regard, a national solar energy policy will be unveiled on August 1st.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting of the Energy Task Force in Islamabad on Thursday, said that the enforcement of this policy would be linked to the approval by the Council of Common Interest.

Following the announcement of the plan, the Prime Minister’s House and Office would be converted to solar energy on an emergency basis within a month.

“Providing affordable and environmentally friendly electricity to the people is the top priority of the government,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

