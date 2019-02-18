Govt to aims to make Punjab polio-free zone: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive plan for launching an anti-polio campaign. While presiding over a high-level meeting on anti-polio campaign, he said that saving children from the crippling disease was a responsibility of the government. The Chief Minister said that an awareness campaign should also be launched at the earliest.

He said that special steps should be taken to ensure that children at entry and exit points of Lahore city, bus stops and railway stations were vaccinated. He said that it was an aim of the government to make Punjab a polio-free zone, adding that he would monitor the campaign personally. The meeting also decided to improve sewerage system at Outfall Road and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was directed to establish its sub division there to resolve the issue of drainage at the earliest. The CM also ordered for provision of clean drinking water in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore presented a report on a polio case at Shalimar Town Lahore during the meeting. The CM was briefed that the child, who fell victim to polio virus, was vaccinated in routine campaigns.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Murad Raas, chief secretary, Lahore commissioner, secretary school education, secretary primary and secondary health, secretary housing, commissioner Faisalabad division, spokesman for CM Punjab Dr Shehbaz Gill, experts from WHO, DC Lahore, DG Health Services Punjab and others.

