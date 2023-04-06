Govt to accept decision of SC full bench: PM Shehbaz

Urges SC to review decision on Punjab polls

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government would accept the decision of the full bench of the Supreme Court in the case for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Islamabad Lawyers Complex here, he said however, those judges who recused themselves should not be made part of that bench.

He recalled that Justice Munir was the creator of the principle of necessity which took Pakistan in a certain direction. He said, “We respect Supreme Court and justices and their decisions should apply to everyone.”

Talking about proceedings of the Supreme Court in the case for elections, he mentioned that a nine-member bench was formed which was later shortened to three members as some judges recused.

In the same case, political parties were not made part of the proceedings despite requests, he noted.

Shehbaz Sharif said if the demand for a full bench of the Supreme Court was accepted in the case for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa then everybody would have accepted the decision.

He said the decision of Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Esa was invalidated through a circular in a case then a six-member larger bench was formed for the same case. Article 63A of the constitution was rewritten and the appeal filed by the government in the Supreme Court was still not heard, he continued.

He said no political party could evade elections as it would bury its politics.