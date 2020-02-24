Govt targeting opponents through institutions: Sana

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the federal government is targeting political opponents by holding the institutions hostage.

Rana Sanaullah said in his statement that the incumbent regime was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against its rivals.

He told that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in March. PML-N supremo and erstwhile premier Nawaz Sharif was going to undergo a surgery which was the reason behind Shehbaz Sharif’s stay in London, Rana Sanaullah said.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain claimed that no one will be willing to become prime minister after six months.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman have already announced to stage protest against the government and we did not want anyone to initiate a separate campaign at the moment, he said.

The PML-N leader said parliamentary party will take decision regarding in-house change and interim government will not be acceptable. PM Imran Khan exaggerates everything in his speeches, he remarked.