Govt taking various steps to eliminate load-shedding by 2018: Senate told

ISLAMABAD : The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the government has taken various steps to eliminate power loadshedding in the country by 2018.

Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari informed the House during question hour that due to sincere and hectic efforts of the government the generating capacity of electricity is continuously increasing and duration of load shedding is gradually decreasing in the country.

Responding to a question, the Minister said that the government is taking several steps to provide gas to remaining areas of Sindh province. At present twenty-seven out of twenty-nine districts headquarters and 102 out of 121 Taluka headquarters of Sindh are on gas.

Replying to a question, Minister for Power said that Pakistan has committed to the execution of the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. He said the delay in the execution of the project is due to sanctions on Iran.

Originally published by NNI