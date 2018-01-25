Govt. taking various steps to bring rural economy at par with urban area: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government has taken various steps to bring rural economy at par with urban economy.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said, that the government is implementing ‘Kissan Package’ with a total financial outlay of Rs. 341 billion.

He said that Agriculture sector which has the mainstay in rural development, its share in GDP is 19.5 percent as per estimation of 2016-17.

He said that the government had provided mark-up free loans to the farmers for solar tube wells. The government had also reduced sales tax on pesticides and seeds, he added.

Responding to another question he said no appointment had been made on Adhoc basis in ZTBL during 2013 to 2016. He said that the recovery rate of the ZTBL is satisfactory.

