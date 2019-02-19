Govt taking steps to increase industrial competitiveness: Dawood

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

“Government is taking measures to increase industrial competitiveness,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood. “More measures will be taken to boost investment in the country”, he added.

A delegation of presidents of chambers of commerce called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here in Islamabad.

The delegation welcomed the Saudi investment in the country and appreciated current government’s effort to bring such a huge investment.

The delegation also congratulated Adviser on the successful completion of Pak-Saudi Business Conference.

The delegation also presented proposals regarding tariff policy for upcoming budget which was jointly prepared by the chambers of commerce. Delegation also requested to remove custom duties on raw materials.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce assured the delegation of full support and cooperation to resolve all the issues faced by the industry.

