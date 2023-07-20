Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that government is taking all-out steps to improve institutions in line with international standards and provide best possible facilities to the people.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review reforms in State owned enterprises.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of reforms in all loss making institutions.

He said transparency in outsourcing of services and public private partnership must be ensured during this process. Shehbaz Sharif said we will ensure that the caretaker government continues the policies which are in the national interest and for national development.

The meeting was briefed that process of reforms in State-Owned-Enterprises is underway on fast track basis and experts have been included in the Boards of these institutions for modernizing their system and facilities.