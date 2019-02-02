Govt taking steps to ensure ‘ease of doing business’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that steps are being taken for ensuring ‘ease-of-doing business’ seriously under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He was presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday to review matters related to the ‘ease of doing business’, inspector-less business regime and colonization of industrial zones.

The provincial minister said that such a system was being evolved for tax collection and promotion of industry, which would facilitate the industrialists.

“This system will be transparent and integrated and no one could be able to raise finger on it,” he said. He said steps were being taken rapidly to introduce inspector-less regime in the province and no one would disturb industrialists on the name of inspection by implementing this system.

