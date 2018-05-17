Govt taking steps to eliminate all forms of discrimination: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the government is committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens i.e. children, women, minorities, senior citizens, transgender and persons with disabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by department HR&MA to introduce: Human Rights Policy Implementation framework: at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said the Punjab Human Rights Policy primarily focuses on protection and promotion of human rights through reviewing legislations, policies and practices in compliance with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and core United Nations Human Rights Conventions ratified by the Pakistan.

Secretary Asim Iqbal briefed all the participants about newly approved Human Rights Policy of the Government of the Punjab and set to priorities for implementation framework to be developed for newly approved policy.

MPAs minorities, secretary HR&MA Asim Iqbal, representatives of Social Welfare, Women, Law and Parliamentary, Health, C&W, School Education, Sports, P&D and PIT Departments were present there.