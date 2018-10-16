Govt taking steps to combat smog: Buzdar

CM satisfied over by-election security arrangements

Salim Ahmed

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at his office to review progress on steps taken to overcome smog, here Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that punjab government is taking every possible measure to overcome smog and air monitoring stations are being set up to provide relevant data. Air monitoring stations have been set up in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan while a special air monitoring station has also been set up across BRB canal to monitor the ash coming through air from across the border due to burning of crops residue there.

The special mobile lab will start working from October 18 to monitor the air, he added. He said that ban has been imposed on burning of polythene bags, tyres, rubber and crops residue across the province and section 144 has also been imposed. He directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated on violation of Section 144 and rice chopper should be used to dispose of the residue of rice crop. The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chair of federal advisor Amin Aslam to review matters pertaining to brick-kiln. This committee will present its recommendations about transferring brick-kilns to new technology.

The chief minister directed that steps should be taken to stable the prices of bricks and brick-kiln owners should be motivated about the use of zigzag technology. Action should also be continued against smoke emitting vehicles. The health department should arrange public awareness activities while information department should launch a special campaign through print and electronic media for public awareness. The brick-kiln owners association assured the punjab government about its cooperation.

The chief minister was told in the briefing that 53 brick-kilns have been closed for using wrong fuel and construction of new brick-kilns on the pattern of old design has also been stopped. 50 cases have been registered against people involved in burning of crops residue and 200 industrial units have also been sealed for spreading environmental pollution.

Prime minister’s advisor on climate change Malik Amin Aslam, agriculture minister Malik Nauman Langarial, ACS, Addl. IG (Est), secretaries, high officials and president brick-kiln owners association attended the meeting.

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the bye elections in the province.

He appreciated the performance of provincial administration, police and law enforcement agencies and said that army and rangers have also provided their full support for making best arrangements in this regard. The voters took part in the voting process in a peaceful manner and no untoward incident took place due to the best arrangements of the government. The credit goes to the concerned departments and cabinet committee on law and order also deserves accolades for its hard work, concluded the chief minister.

Moreover, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that food is the basic need of every human being. It is, therefore, imperative to reduce the wastage of food items in the country and in this regard, general public should be fully sensitized about the growing importance of eatables in our daily life.

In his message issued here today, the chief minister said that close coordination should be maintained between government, civil society, research and financing institutions for ensuring food autarky in the country. It is the collective responsibility of the government as well as the society to expedite the efforts to deal with the issues resulting due to the shortage of food.

Ensuring balance between demand and supply and provision of food items to everybody is the first priority of the government, he added. It is the message of today that implementation on policies should be ensured and we should reiterate our commitment that all possible resources will be utilized to timely meet the food requirements in the country, concluded the chief minister.

Share on: WhatsApp