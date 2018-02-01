Govt taking steps to provide safe working environment to women

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The present Government is taking steps to provide a safe working environment for women, which is free from harassment, abuse and intimidation to facilitate their right to work with dignity. This training will be helpful for inquiry committees members to implement Harassment Bill in its true spirit. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare while adressing a two-day training session for general public and members of inquiry committees established in various ministries, divisions entitled “Two-Day Training Session on Code of Conduct for Inquiry Committees Members on Harassment.”

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the certificate distribution ceremony while Mrs. Maiza Hameed, Parliamentary Secretary CAD was the chief guest. He said an aggressive work environment discourages women seeking employment. “It is our collective social responsibility to contribute in the formation of a safe and secure society where women can work with dignity and freedom in public as well as at private organizations. Because of workplace rights, women enjoy freedom to work in almost any position they choose,” he said.

Dr Nadeen said, “As the financial status of women improves, so does the welfare of their families, children and the nation.Therefore, it is high time that society should acknowledge their basic rights at workplace.” Mrs. Ambreen Ajayeb, Executive Director, Bedari, S.Khawar Mumtaz, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women, Senator Rubina Khalid, Mr. Imran Nadeem, Member Gilgat Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Ms. Asia Nasir, MNA, also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the Protection Against Harassment of women at the Work Place Act 2010 and said that this act builds on the principles of equal opportunity for men and women and their rights to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination as stipulated in the constitution.