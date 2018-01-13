Govt taking steps to help Christian community

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael Friday said the government was taking steps to strengthen the Christian community.

He distributed cheques in a ceremony here among the Christian families and said they were equally contributing in nation building and development of the country whereas the government would continue to support underprivileged Christian families. The ceremony was attended by WASA Chairman Zia Ullah Shah, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, Christian Leader Sarfaraz Francis (Vicky), in charge Holy Family Catholic Church Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar and a large number of Christians.—APP