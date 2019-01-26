Govt taking steps for promotion of arts, culture: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri here on Friday said that the government was taking various steps for promotion of culture and arts in the country.

Speaking at Capital Awards ceremony held at Pakistan National Council of Arts, he said people should support government in its endeavors for promotion of art and culture. He said that the government would extend all possible assistance to artists and resolve their issues on priority.

The Deputy Speaker congratulated the organizers of awards ceremony. He said that such programmes would encourage our artists community and promote cultural activities. Earlier Coordinator of the event senior journalist Raja Nasir welcomed chief guest and artists.

Later, the chief guest distributed awards among the artists and journalists including Farooq Qaiser, Anwar Masood, Tajdar Adil, Waqar Azeem and Sportsman Rashid Junior.

The award winners thanked the organizers for recognizing their efforts in different genres of art and vowed to work hard to further excel in their respective fields. The event was also attended by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed.—APP

