Govt taking steps for modern technology teams capacity building

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Monday said the government was taking steps for capacity building of modern technology teams aiming to quickly resolve citizens problems by using online tools. She said this during a meeting with Facebook Delegation including VP of APAC Public Policy for Facebook Simon Milner, accompanied by Head of Public Policy for Facebook Pakistan Sarim Aziz, and Public Policy Manager for Facebook Pakistan Sehar Tariq and Digital Media specialist Imran Ghazali, a press release said.

Dr Mazari told the Facebook team about various initiatives taken by the ministry to address Human Rights issues. She said the ministry has a 24/7 helpline that caters to human rights reports from across Pakistan and provides free legal counseling to the Pakistani citizens.

She also mentioned the Women Inheritance Rights Law, Transgender Rights Law, Zainab Alert Act, 2018 and other awareness campaigns the ministry is working on to address human rights issues. Milner offered full support to the ministry’s initiatives and said Facebook will help the government, civil society and NGOs in Pakistan raise awareness about human rights issues.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp