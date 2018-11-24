Govt taking steps for labourers’ welfare: Minister

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Anser Majeed Niazi Friday said that the PTI government was determined to improve the conditions of labourers and was paying full attention to it under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a delegation of labour leaders of Rawalpindi division, he said that work is being carried out under 100-day plan on human resources rather structural development.

The Minister said that labourers and workers play a key role in strengthening of national economy and targets of development cannot be achieved without prosperity, empowerment and due respect of the workers.

Niazi said that budget has been allocated for the medical health facility for retired employees ,adding allotment of plots would be started soon in labour colonies.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institute Saqib Mannan, Director Labour department Raja Tehsin and Vice President Workers Alliance Abdul Samee Khan were also present on the occasion.—APP

