Govt taking steps for free, fair election: Governor

Staff Reporter

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Monday said that the caretaker government with the cooperation of Election Commission of Pakistan is taking practical steps to hold free, fair and transparent election.

He said this while talking to a 7-member delegation of media persons from Nigeria called on him at the Governor House here, said a statement.

The delegation told the Sindh Governor that the objective of visit is to develop understanding with the Pakistan, get authentic, first hand knowledge about the country and to convey the same to the people of Nigeria.

They discussed the participation of the people in the free, fair, impartial and transparent election and matters related to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Governor Sindh said that the exchange of delegation between the two countries would provide opportunities to the masses to develop mutual understanding.

Acting Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jonathan Mela Juma led the delegation.

