Govt taking steps to empower women: Kanwal

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Attock, Kanwal Batool has said that PML-N Govt was taking revolutionary steps for the betterment and empowerment of women and has done legislation for the purpose.

Kanwal Batool expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with “International Women Day” here in Attock

She said Islam had given the women the respect and the rights, which no other religion had ever given and the elements working against the development of women were negating the teachings of Islam. She said, without education women could not play their role in any field, adding that women were playing significant role in different fields of life and their services had been recognized at international level. Women had also proved their metal in defence forces, which is praise, worthy, she added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that police claimed to have arrested two alleged culprits in a raid for harboring a killer of his wife and two daughters. As per details, on a tip off, SHO Attock Saddar Abid Muneer along with Elite Force raided a house in Dhok Kuch and arrested Asif Shah who had shot dead his wife and two daughters in Attock almost two weeks ago. Ghulam Sarwar and his son Naveed Akhtar when came to know about the raid of the police they helped Asif Shah in escaping from there. Police arrested Ghulam Sarwar and his son Naveed Akhtar for allegedly harboring a killer involved in triple murder case and later arrested the killer also. Police have registered the case and started further investigation.