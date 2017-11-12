Govt taking steps for development of Balochistan: Zaman

LORALAI : Minister for Postal Services Maulana Ameer Zaman has said the federal government is taking all possible steps for development of Balochistan.

Talking to various delegations and newsmen in Loralai on Sunday, he said gas facilities will be provided to all districts of the province soon under the special instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said development schemes funded by the federal government pertaining mainly to social sector are underway across the province which on completion will improve living standard of a common man.

To a question, he said CPEC is a gigantic project, which will change destiny of the people of the province.

Orignally published by NNI