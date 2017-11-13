Govt taking steps for Balochistan development

Islamabad

Minister for Postal Services Maulana Ameer Zaman has said the federal government is taking solid steps for overall development of Balochistan province. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said gas facilities will be provided to all districts of the province soon under the special instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said development schemes, funded by the federal government pertaining mainly to social sector, are underway across the province which on completion will improve living standard of a common man. To a question, he said CPEC is a gigantic project, which will eventually change destiny of the people of the province.—APP