Govt taking solid steps to facilitate needy women especially widows: Hameeda Waheeduddin

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Hameeda Waheeduddin has said that the provincial government is taking solid steps to facilitate the needy women especially widows for which awareness campaign through distribution of pamphlets and registration is underway.

She stated this while chairing a meeting of the Sub Committee for distribution of pamphlets for awareness to widows here on Monday.

Secretary Women Development Department, Bushra Aman, representatives of Social Welfare, Commissioner Sargodha Division, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Information &Culture, Punjab Endowment Fund, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and WDD attended the meeting. Secretary WDD briefed the meeting in detail.

The meeting reviewed in detail the brochure provided by the Sargodha Division containing information of the services being provided by the Punjab government to the widows, registration of widows, liaison with all divisional commissioners, designing of the brochure and branding of the activity.

Minister WDD Hameeda Waheeduddin directed the department to coordinate with all divisional commissioners in this regard so that maximum number of needy women can be benefited from the activity.

Orignally published by INP