Govt taking revolutionary steps to promote research culture: Abid

Faisalabad

State Minister for Power Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali said on Monday the PML-N government was taking revolutionary steps to promote education research culture, provision of state-of-the-art health facilities and uplift of agriculture sector. Addressing the laptops distribution ceremony at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said the future of country was in the hands of youth and they must focus on their education.

He said the Prime Minister Youth Internship Program, Laptop scheme, and scholarships etc. were landmark steps which would bring prosperity in the country. He urged the scientists to develop out-of-the-box solutions to redress the grievances of layman. He also said that agriculture was backbone of our economy, contributing to 20 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

He said the government had brought Prime Minster Kissan Package worth Rs 341 billion in order to make development in agriculture sector and to facilitate farmers. He said that under the government health policy, free medical facilities were being provided to under-privileged segment of the society.

He said that quality education and trained manpower were essential to compete with the rest of the world. He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the UAF in the area of academia and research with a special focus on agriculture sector.He added that they had recruited 2.5 lakh teachers that will help improve situation of the education sector. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that without ensuring the quality education, we cannot cope with the challenges of modern era. He lauded the revolutionary steps of government to promote education, and uplift the agricultural sector.

He said that knowledge based economies are growing across the globe and we have to take the measurers in this regard. He said the UAF was taking all possible measures to produce the quality manpower and research work. He said that the country was blessed with tremendous talent. He said that the Kissan package, Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, PM Fee imbursement scheme, HEC need-based scholarship etc are the hallmark measures that will bring tangible results.—APP