Govt taking revenge from people for three years: Shahbaz

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said, “The present government has been taking revenge from the people for the last three years.” He said, even those who had hoped that the government would deliver on its promises were also feeling disillusioned now. Mr Sharif was of the view that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had given nothing but infla-tion, poverty and unemployment to the masses.

He claimed that though there was no change in Pakistan for the last three years but to what you can call change is that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has stopped the gas supply to industrial units from today.

He expressed the fear that the stoppage of gas supply would render millions of people jobless. “Is this what you call ‘change’?” he questioned again.

PML-N president said that ghee was being sold in the country for Rs450 per kilo. “If that is ‘change’, May Allah (The Almighty) save us from that,” he said, and added it was a pity that the poor people had been left at the mercy of infla-tion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shehbaz went on to add, was going to increase the inter-est rate one more time. “Is that what you call ‘change’?” he questioned.

Opposition leader in the NA asked, “Does it make any sense that the loan which was easily available at 10.2 per cent interest rate was bor-rowed at 11.5 percent interest rate. And thus loss of Rs700 million was caused to the national exchequer?”

PML-N president alleged that cement licenses were being sold openly in Punjab. “Pakistan is now the world’s third most expensive country,” he said. Similarly, he claimed, inflation in the country was double than that of India, while Pakistan was the most expensive country in South Asia.Likewise, he added, the export of fish from the country had plummeted.