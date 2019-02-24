Govt taking measures for promotion of tourism: Atif

Peshawar

Senior Minister for Tourism and Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan Saturday said KP has more scenic tourism sights and the government was taking measures for the promotion of tourism.

In a statement issued after meeting a high-level visiting delegation of Tourism Authority of Thailand, the minister said the federal and provincial governments were working in collaboration to promote tourism in the country and foreign missions have a very important role to play in tourism promotion.

Atif said the government’s decision to launch e-visa application and issuing visa on arrival and resolving their concerns relating to no objection certificate (NOC) were meant to facilitate foreign tourists. He said Pakistan had lot of attractions to attract foreign tourists and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had hundreds of Buddism civilization sites which need to be promoted properly across the world including Thailand where followers of Budhist religion reside in large numbers.

During the meeting, Director Landmark Communication Ali Naqi Hamdani briefed the senior minister about the upcoming visits of bloggers and v-loggers to Pakistan. The meeting was attended by Ms. Kulpramote Wannaler, Director Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations) Region Tourism Authority of Thailand, Rachata Kanyuat, Marketing Director Tourism Authority of Thailand, Nattachit Oonsiam, Chief Marketing Tourism Authority of Thailand, CEO Landmark Communications, Syed Muhammad Ali Hamdani, Director Landmark Communications, Ali Naqi Hamdani, Sher Ali, Manager Thai Airways, Ali Aman, GM Indus Siam, GM TCKP.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp