Govt taking measures for out of school children admission

Staff Reporter

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, has said that now no children will remain out of school due to paucity of resources as the Government is taking measures for admissions of out of school children. It is a positive sign to develop consensus among all political parties for the allocation of more funds for education.”

He was addressing a one-day public awareness seminar held in collaboration with SPARC, Islamabad and National Council of Social Welfare titled “Provision of education to out of school children & our social responsibilities.”

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik presided the seminar while Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest. Representatives of prominent parliamentarians, civil society, federal ministries, prominent educationist and students attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik said that the Government is well aware of the importance of education. “We have to achieve 100% literacy rate for speedy development of the country,” he said.

Ms Wajiha Akram that Federal Government is committed to provide quality education to all children including out of school children. Due to standard of education, Pakistan will soon stand among the developed states. Along with Govt, it is also the collective social responsibility of society to work for the education of out of schools children.

The speakers focused on the importance of education and said education should be accessible to all the children. In our country 25 million children are out of school from 5 to 10 years old. This condition is due to deficiency of staff and infrastructure. It is hoped that present government will increase the budget of education so that these 25 million out of school children may get quality education.

Share on: WhatsApp