Govt taking every possible measure to empower youth: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada has said that the provincial government is taking every possible measure to empower youth and the holding of First National Youth Summit Pakistan (NYSP) is the right step towards achieving this goal.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Executive Director CSRP Naseem Khan Achakzai and Abuzar Ghaffari Director Operation University of Lahore were also present in the largely-attended press conference.

The First National Youth Summit Pakistan (NYSP) will be held under the auspices of University of Lahore (UoL) and Ministry of Youth and Sports on February 12 and 13, 2018 at University of Lahore.

Jahangir Khanzada said talented youth are the true future leaders of our country. We are proud of our youth. “First National Youth Summit Pakistan will be a useful activity for the youth from across the country. The young male and female students from interior parts of the country, Sindh, FATA and Kashmir will participate in the 2-day grand event,” he elaborated.

Punjab Minister for Sports said, “The main purpose of First National Youth Summit Pakistan is to enhance peace and harmony among the youth of the country through this mega event which will reflect a true picture of all cultures of the country. The summit will be an annual gathering of around 150 young people including 50 % female students, shortlisted from more than a thousand applicants, with equal representation of each segment of the country.”

Jahangir Khanzada urged the youth to sharpen their professional skills for the sake of the country. “It’s right time for our youth to portray a healthy image of the country through their excellent performances and strong character”.

Highlighting the objectives of National Youth Summit Pakistan, he said, “The grand event will be held under public-private partnership to gather youth and stake holders in policymaking at one platform to focus on policymaking relevant to majority youth population of Pakistan”.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that for the first time in the country, academicians, professionals, experts, activists, politicians and talented youth will be the part of this mega-event to focus on youth issues on such higher level and will serve as a step towards creating a culture of capitalizing youth potential for a brighter today and tomorrow of the country in a very sustainable way.

Jahangir Khanzada further informed that a cricket match will also be played between Minister XI and Youth XI at University of Lahore on February 14.