Govt takes steps to mitigate drought effects

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has started receiving daily reports of medical services, death reports and relief work from Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar. The report received on Thursday revealed that out of 192 children admitted District and Taluka hospitals of Tharparkar five infants born with low weight and premature could not survive.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has declared Tharparkar as drought-stricken district where relief activities have been started to mitigate drought effects in the area. Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has started reviewing law and order situation in the province every week and also seek daily relief reports from Tharparkar district.

The Thursday report as sent by DC Tharparkar Asif Jameel says that 553 children between one to five years of age were treated in Out-Patient Services (OPD) in the district and taluka hospitals of Tharparkar. On January 15, 58 children came in emergency in precarious condition and were admitted in the hospitals, whereas treatment of 76 children already admitted was in progress. In this way total 192 children admitted in hospitals are under treatment.

According to report, out of 192 in-door patients [admitted children] 21 children have been discharged from the hospitals when their condition stabilized.

Four children born with low weight, suffering from different birth complications were brought in gasping condition in emergency of Civil Hospital Mithi from different areas of Tharparkar district on different dates but could not survive despite hectic efforts of pediatricians.

The Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mithi has reported facts for each expiry are as under:

(1) A Baby boy son of Shaukat Sahar, resident of village Hamirabah was born in a private clinic of Taluka Kaloi with a weight of 3.7 kg. He was admitted on January 13, 2019 at 4pm with birth Asphyxia Complaint. Necessary treatment was given as per protocol, but the child could not survive and expired on January 15, 2019 at 8.40am.

(2) A baby boy, Twin, son of Nando by Caste Meghwar, resident of Islamkot was born in RHC Islamkot weighting 1 kg. He was admitted on January 11, at 7.40 pm with complications of Pre-term, very low birth and had Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS). Necessary treatment as per procedure was given to the newborn but didn’t respond to the treatment and expired on January 15, 2019 at 09-45 am.

(3)Tanisha D/o Harish Meghwar age 12 days was born in Islamkot Town with a weight of 1.4 kg, a very low weight. She was admitted on January 14, 2019 at 1.45 am, with Neonatal Sepsis problems. Necessary treatment was given as per protocol but the child could not survive and expired on January 15, 2019 at 4-10 pm.

(4) Chanda D/o Ramoon Thakur aged 19 days was born at home in village Dabhi, Taluka Diplo, weight 1.2 kg, a very low weight. She was admitted on January 14, 2019, due to Neonatal Sepsis. Necessary treatment was given as per protocol but the child could not survive and expired on January 15, 2019 at 09-45 pm.

Share on: WhatsApp