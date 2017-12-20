Govt takes several initiatives for local farmers: Bosan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Tuesday said that the federal government had taken innovative measures by announcing incentives to encourage local farmers.

Giving government’s stance on present sugarcane price fixing issue in the National Assembly, the minister suggested forming a committee at federal level to look into the matter with the participation of all stakeholders.

He said that the issue of price fixing of sugarcane could be resolved with the formation of this committee with the inclusion of Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Ministry of National Food Security.

He said that after 18th amendment sugarcane price control was a provincial subject and that there was no any law that gave power to the federal government to make any decision on the matter.

He said that unfortunately provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh could not make concrete measures to manage the situation and farmers of these provinces had several concerns.

He said that these provincial governments should first address the concerns of their farmers and then raise their issues in the parliament.

He said that during its past tenure, Pakistan Peoples Party had multiplied the problems of farmers as it increased the wheat price from Rs 425 to Rs 1200 besides imposing further taxes on tractor, pesticides and fertilizers that resulted increase in cost of production.