Govt takes practical steps by raising funds to promote education sector: Baligh

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Saturday said that practical steps were being taken to promote education sector in the country by raising funds in Federal budget 2018-19. In an interview with PTV news, the minister said, the present budget shows that educational sector is one of the government’s major priorities. As part of modernizations process of madrasa education, we have made huge infrastructural developments with scientific and technological facilities in the past six years, he added. Minister said the government has already taken massive initiatives to promote Islamic education incorporating science and technology aiming to build competent workforce. He urged students to take their education seriously as Islam stressed on gaining knowledge even if one had to travel to far corners of the world. The minister advised that teachers should also focus on character building of their students. Baligh Ur Rehman said it was the need of the hour that we work together to give better opportunities of life and education to the people.

Orignally published by APP