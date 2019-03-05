Govt takes measures to implement Urdu as official language

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) has so far trans-lated 3000 pages of various 56 ministries, divisions, departments and organizations in line with the Supreme Court decision regarding implementation of Urdu as official language. According to an official source, the NLPD has also reviewed and standardized 3583 pages of various 28 ministries, divisions, depart-ments and organizations.

As per the directives of the Supreme Court, the National History and Liter-ary Heritage (NH&LH) Division communicated and initiated for the availability of the facility in Competitive Examination in Urdu with Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). Spe-cial written memorandum has been issued to all federal and provincial organizations regarding usage of Uni-form Nastaleeq Script.

The Ministry of Information and Technology has also ensured the division about the availability of Urdu Language in E-­Office Suit.

Listing the other steps, the official source revealed that the federal government has taken various initiatives in this re-gard positively to progress as per the decision of the Court.

The committee constituted for the implementa-tion of the national language on September 1, 2015 consisting on the federal cabinet members was reconstituted on November 28, 2018.—APP

