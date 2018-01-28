Govt has taken number of steps to promote tourism: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Local Government Mansha-Ullah Butt has said that the government has taken a number of steps to promote tourism in the province and the country at large. He was speaking at the Pakistan Tourists Convention, arranged by K-2 Kings Association of Pakistan and the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) here.

Chairman K-2 Association Shahid Nazir and other office-bearers including Ali Ahmed and Maqsood Chughtai also spoke on the occasion. The minister said that tourism sector could play a very important role for socio economic uplift of the country.Elaborating, he said that environment protection, improvement of sanitation, solid waste management and provision of clean drinking water were part of efforts of the government to promote tourism.