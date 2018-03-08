Govt. has taken legislative measures for economic empowerment of women: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day. Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Foreign female diplomats, spouses of various diplomats, female students of local universities and many other women attended the event.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that women accounted for fifty percent of our total population and it was very important to give them more space in national life for better development of the country. She said instead of dedicating one particular day to highlight role of women, we should take measures every day for women empowerment. He said that the current government has taken many initiatives for the empowerment of women including passing anti-honor killing and anti-rape laws.

She said Punjab Government also passed an important law for women protection. She said government was trying to empower vulnerable women through BISP and PM Youth Loans scheme. She said for the better empowerment of women, it was necessary that every home should empower women so that they could play effective role in nation building.

Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was the collective responsibility of the society to protect vulnerable and weak segments and ensure protection of their fundamental rights. She requested all political parties to avoid doing politics on women and children as it was not a healthy trend for the society. She lauded the efforts of ICCI for entrepreneurship development in women and said that government would keep taking initiatives for create more conducive environment for women in the country.

In his welcome address, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that no nation could achieve better economic progress without significant participation of women. He said it was essential that government should take policy measures to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs. He said government should provide easy credit facility to aspiring women entrepreneurs in the coming budget and announce for them attractive microfinance schemes to facilitate them in business startups. He said ICCI was going to launch a Women Business Growth Centre to facilitate women in business promotion pursuits.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President ICCI thanked Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and all the participants for attending the International Women’s Day event. Spouse of Tunisian diplomat and others also highlighted the initiatives being taken in their respective countries for women empowerment.

Orignally published by INP