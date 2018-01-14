Govt supports 48,000 industrial units

Lahore

Punjab government under the Punjab Growth Strategy (PGS) 2018, is supporting more than 48,000 industrial and around 39,000 small and cottage-size units, which will bring economic revolution in the province. Talking to APP here on Saturday, Planning and Development Department, senior official said that industrial sector of the Punjab, employs around 23 per cent of the province’s labour force and contributes 24 per cent to the provincial GDP.

He siad the Punjab had more than 48,000 industrial and around 39,000 small and cottage size units with several large industrial concentrations include textiles, leather and light engineering goods.

The primary focus of PGS-2018 was drivers of inclusive growth that were within the provincial domain and affect productivity of firms and farms and their investment decisions, he added. To a question he said, to facilitate manufacturing and commercial activity, the PGS-2018, emphasized the importance of managing Punjab’s rapid urbanisation, so that cities and towns become more livable and serve as engines of economic growth. —APP