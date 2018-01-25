Govt to support Japanese companies keen to invest in Pakistan: PM

Observer Report

Davos

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said the government would provide full support and facilitation to Japanese companies interested to invest in Pakistan.

He was talking to the Chief Executive Officer of Japan Bank for International Cooperation Tadashi Maeda here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior government officials were also present, a press release said.

The prime minister said Pakistan had made tremendous achievements towards political stability, law and order, energy security, and economic growth in the last few years.

“We are hoping that these positive indicators will incite Japanese companies and businesses to enhance their ties,” he said.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Japan enjoyed a very long and cherished history of economic cooperation that was of immense importance to Pakistan.

The prime minister hoped that the JBIC would support Japanese companies in their investments in Pakistan particularly in the energy sector.

He said there were 84 Japanese companies currently operating in Pakistan and many more were expected to enter Pakistani market at an exponential rate. He invited the JBIC to open its operations in Pakistan.

The JBIC CEO appreciated the economic stability achieved by Pakistan and evinced interest for investments in energy and telecom sectors.

The JBIC has 15 international offices including London, New Delhi Dubai, Moscow, Beijing, Bangkok and represents 40% of Japan’s official development assistance. It has a market capitalization of US $ 16.8 billion. The JBIC also provided funding for Kohat tunnel (I &II) and other infrastructure projects.