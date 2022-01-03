Govt suffering from Nawaz phobia: Ahsan

Secretary-General of Pakistan Muslim League-N Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government was suffering from “Nawaz Sharif phobia.”

Responding to the criticism of PML-N by the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, he said, “The government holds cabinet meetings only to discuss Nawaz Sharif, which shows that it is suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia.”

Ahsan Iqbal went on to say that the new year will be the year of new elections as it is now time for the return of the government that came to power through the process of rigging.

“It is time for Imran Niazi to be retired,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that “Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad for treatment after seeking permission from the country’s judiciary.”

“Nawaz will only return to Pakistan after the completion of his medical treatment upon the doctor’s advice,” she said, adding that of all the accusations levelled against Shahbaz Sharif, none have been proven so far.

“Issuing statement against Nawaz and Shahbaz on a daily basis shows how panicked the government is,” Marriyum said.

She went on to say that instead of telling the attorney general to ensure Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, the government should direct him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas, and medicines.