Govt successfully achieved development targets: Afzal

Faisalabad

State Minster for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal on Saturday said that the government had successfully achieved its development targets during the last four years.

He was addressing a rousing reception hosted at Chowk Clock Tower here while PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Muhammad Islam, Dr Najma Afzal, Sheraz Kahlon, workers, and a large number of people were also present. The minister said that through revolutionary policies the country had been put on the road to progress and prosperity. The PML-N also came to power with overwhelming support of voters and now it would again make government with heavy mandate of the masses, he said.

He said that the country had made unprecedented development during Nawaz Sharif regime. “Now we are trying to revive the industrial process in the country,” he added. A huge investment under CPEC was also an outcome of visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif but the anti government elements were trying to sabotage this mega project for their own ulterior motives, he added.

Rana Afzal said that people of Faisalabad were witnesses to development of the city while the government was committed to launch more development projects in this metropolis. The problems being confronted by the business community would also be resolved soon while he will continue to serve voters of his constituency, he added. Earlier, on his arrival in Faisalabad after taking oath of his portfolio, State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan was also accorded a rousing reception at Kamal Pur Incharge Faisalabad from where he was drove to Chowk Clock Tower in a big procession.—APP