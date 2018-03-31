Govt striving to improve edu standard: Murtaza

Havelian

Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that quality education was a must for every citizen to live a prosperous life. He said this while addressing annual parent’s day of a private school at Havelian.

He further said that government is striving to provide the better educational facilities and access to the masses across the country and improvement in the educational standards. Murtaza Javed Abbasi maintained that education always played vital role in the development of a nation and keeping in view of the importance federal government has prioritized the development of the educational sector. Deputy speaker stated that being a part of the international community we cannot ignore the quality and standard of the education. He also urged to bring the educational standards up to the mark and keep walking with the pace of developed nations.

Murtaza Abbasi said that private educational institutions have important role for educational services in Pakistan, he was of the opinion that if public and private educational institutions will join hands then they can provide better educational facilities to the people of Pakistan which would enable them to cope with the challenges of the future.PML-N member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and principle Jinnah Public School Havelian Aftab Ahmed also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier, deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi distributed the prizes amongst the position holder students.—APP