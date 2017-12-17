Govt striving for provision of health facilities

Rawalpindi

Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar Saturday said under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government had achieved remarkable progress in all sectors especially health and ultramodern healthcare facilities. He said this while addressing the participants of “2nd Regional Meeting and Workshop on Urolithiasis & Endourology” organized by the Department of Urology Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The minister appreciated the event and said it would provide a platform to urologists to share their experiences and methods of stone removing. He said Rawalpindi Institute of Urology was in its final stage and people would soon get state of the art urological health facilities.

Professor Muhammad Umar highlighted the role of Rawalpindi Medical University in up-gradation of medical research and related facilities to provide best health care facilities. Professor Mumtaz Ahmad also spoke and said management of renal stones from open surgery to invasive surgery was being successfully performed in BBH, besides carrying out training programmes to promote new techniques and procedures.—APP