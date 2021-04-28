Govt striving hard for creating new jobs, Says Nasir Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that full protection and cooperation is being extended to investors in Sindh so that new employment opportunities could be created in the province and the living standards of the people is raised.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting on Agriculture Research Center and Eco Farm on 1,000 acres with an investment of 300 million dollars near Gujo/ Jungshahi district Thatta on Wednesday at his office.

The meeting was attended by PPP Thatta President Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Forest Secretary Dr Badar Jamil Mendhro, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, SSP Thatta Dr Imran Khan, Chief Executive Officer OBOR Development Pakistan Brigadier Syed Bassim Saeed, Vice Chairman OBOR Shahid Feroze, MD Karachi Water Board Asadullah Khanm, Pro. Dr. Muhammad Ismael Kumbhar Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Prof. Dr. InayatullahRajparsindh agriculture University Tando Jam, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh MD Tourism and senior officials of Revenue, Highways and Irrigation Department.

Nasir Shah said that this is the best project of the province which will promote modern agriculture and agri-tourism.

The provincial minister added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had instructed to conceive such a project during his visit to Thatta some time back. “We welcome this excellent project of the private sector.

The Sindh government will provide full support,” the minister said and emphasized that local people should be given priority in the project and the project should be taken forward in consultation with the elected local representatives.

The minister directed the district administration to take all necessary steps to prevent encroachment on the project site.

He directed the Chief Engineer Highways Hyderabad Tufail Palijo to complete the road infrastructure work as soon as possible leading to project site.

Earlier, Shahid Feroze, Vice Chairman, OBOR Development Pakistan said in a briefing that his company had invested US 3,00 million for setting up a modern agriculture research center and eco-farm on 1,000 acres of land near Gujo / Jungshahi, which will create 9,000 new employment opportunities with a impact of livelihood on 50,000 persons.