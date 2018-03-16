Govt striving for provision of health facilities

Rawalpindi

Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME) Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif govt has achieved remarkable progress in all sectors especially health and ultramodern healthcare facilities. He stated this while chairing the 2nd syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University RMU at its conference hall.The Minister said along-with overall increase in the budget of health sector, the budget of medicines was increased by 20 percent in 2017-18 budget.

He said that now the non-availability of medicines in any government hospital would not be an excuse or hinder the process of providing best medical services to the people. However, with all these initiatives our prime focus is to make the medical universities outstanding as these will provide us the well equipped human resource, he shared. While briefing the meeting , Professor Dr. Muhammad Umer presented differet agendas including renovation of old, new teaching block , hostels of RMU , construction of University Examiners Hostel, University Research Trainee’s Hostel, boundary wall of RMU staff colony, approval of budget estimates of HEC grant and others for comments and approval of syndicates members.—APP