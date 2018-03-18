Govt striving for betterment of people

Faisalabad

State Minister for Textile Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari said that the government was striving hard for betterment of all segments of society, including deserving and elderly persons, by following a number of welfare policies. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Old Age Home at Narwala Road here, he highlighting the teaching of Islam regarding looking after the aged people especially parents and said:” We should serve our parents with full commitment and dedication.”

He said that Punjab government had established this old age home for those people who were neglected or heirless due to any cause and issue. He vowed that this project would be run successfully for achieving the desire results and deserving old male or female of this region would not be neglected and proper care would be extended with necessary facilities, including medical treatment. Director General Social Welfare Waheed Akhtar Ansari said that a number of projects had been completed in the province under the Social Welfare department.

Parliamentarians Begum Khalida Mansoor, Muhammad Nawaz Malik, Hajji Ilyas Ansari and Mayor MCF Muhammad Razzaq Malik also spoke. An Old Age Home has been established on Narwala Road at a cost of Rs143.30 million for the welfare and rehabilitation of deserving and neglected senior citizens by the Punjab Social Welfare Department.

The old age home has a capacity of boarding more than 50 people. State Minister for Textile Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansari inaugurated the Old Age Home here. Director General Social Welfare Waheed Akhtar Ansair, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, Parliamentarians Begum Khalida Mansoor, Muhammad Nawaz Malik, Hajji Ilyas Ansari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Muhammad Razzaq Malik and others were also present.—APP